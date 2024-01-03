Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing moments after take-off

An IndiGo Airbus 320 aircraft, scheduled from Patna to Delhi (6E2074) with 187 people on board, made an emergency landing immediately after take-off at 12.58pm on Wednesday after developing a technical snag, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash informed. IndiGo, India's largest passenger carrier, is the sole airline operating in the country to report profits consistently. (Agency Photo) (File Photo)

“The pilots of Indigo 6E2074, Patna-Delhi flight, after departure from Patna at 12:58pm, requested to return to Patna due to a technical problem. The aircraft landed back safely at Patna,” Prakash said.

The pilots reported the snag in one of the engines and requested for priority landing, and the aircraft landed back safely at Patna’s Jaiprakash Narain International airport.

The aircraft was grounded at the time of filing this report at 2.45pm.