patna news

Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to operate with Tejas rakes from September 1

The CPRO said that the Train is fit to run at a maximum speed of 160km/hr, however, will run this train at 130km/hr and there are no changes in ticket prices of the train.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:13 PM IST
This train has been equipped with an advanced braking system.(PTI Photo)

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be operated with the Tejas rakes with several facilities from September 1.

"Rajdhani Express running between Patna to New Delhi will now be known as Tejas Rajdhani, from September 1, and will run daily from Patna," said East Central Railway, chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar.

CPRO further said "This train has been given a lot of features from the point of view of safety, Tejas coaches are fitted with the facility of fire detection and suppression system. It is also equipped with an automatic plug door system, CCTV cameras, Bio-vacuum toilets and infant-care seats in lavatories have been provided in the Tejas coaches".

This train has been equipped with an advanced braking system, if there is ever a fire incident, the train will stop by itself and a separate seat has been arranged in the side berth so that the side berth passenger does not face any problem," added CPRO.

He also said that the Train is fit to run at a maximum speed of 160km/hr, however, will run this train at 130km/hr and there are no changes in ticket prices of the train.

