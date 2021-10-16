Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘People of Bihar will celebrate Vijayadashami after…’: Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to field its candidates from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in the bypolls.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said the people of Bihar would “actually celebrate Vijayadashami” by defeating the NDA-led government in the state.

“People of Bihar will actually celebrate Vijayadashami by defeating NDA. Govt only gave poverty, unemployment, crime, corruption. Bihar didn't get spl status, spl package. People are fed up with the govt. RJD candidates will win from both seats,” Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency. 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to field its candidates from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in the by-election, which is scheduled to be held on October 30.

The death of lawmakers representing the two seats necessitated the bypolls.

Meanwhile, close on the heels of the RJD’s listing of its candidates, the Congress on Sunday said that it was also contemplating fielding its nominees for both the seats.

The bypolls for the two assembly seats in Bihar, though not crucial to the survival of the National Democratic Alliance government in the state, has nevertheless become a battle of prestige for the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the main opposition party, the RJD.

