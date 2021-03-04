Home / Cities / Patna News / Phanishwar Nath Renu’s birth centenary: Call to turn village into tourist spot
Phanishwar Nath Renu’s birth centenary: Call to turn village into tourist spot

Nitish Kumar had got Renu Bhawan built in the village at a cost of ₹two crore but tourism infrastructure needs to be developed for customized tour packages, says Renu's son.
By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Phanishwar Nath Renu's Birth Centenary is being celebrated on March 4

Kin and close associates of the illustrious Hindi writer Phanishwar Nath Renu want his village, Aurahi Hingna, located near Simraha railway station in Forbesganj block of Araria district in Bihar, to be declared a heritage place, and the government to develop it as a literary tourism destination.

Phanishwar Nath Renu (Mandal), born on March 4, 1921, is best known for his works like the widely acclaimed Maila Aanchal, Parti Parikatha and Mare Gaye Gulfam, which brought his remote village on the socio- cultural map of the country and introduced Renu’s literary genius, cast on a rural canvas, to a wider audience through adaptations like Teesri Kassam (based on short story Mare Gaye Gulfam). ‘Maila Aanchal’, ‘Parti Parikatha’ and ‘Panchlite’ were also successfully adapted into popular teleserials in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

On his birth anniversary today, Renu ji’s descendants and admirers want his village to be turned into a literary pilgrimage of sorts.

“Many writers and academicians still visit Aurahi Hingna to feel the mood of the landscape which shaped up the creativity of Renu ji. Research scholars also turn up here to research his writings,” Dakshineshwar Renu, son of Phanishwar Nath Renu, said before adding, “The literary potential of the village can be tapped and be used as a tourism product.”

Researchers from China, Russia, UK and Uzbekistan keep visiting the village for research work. The village also gets many visitors from Nepal, where he spent many years and even participated in the political movement.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had got Renu Bhawan built in the village at a cost of two crore but tourism infrastructure needs to be developed for customized tour packages, says Renu’s son.

Dr Ram Bachan Roy, a noted writer, former member of the legislative council and one of the close associates of Renu ji, recalled him as a “multifaceted personality”. Apart from being a literary genius, he was also a freedom fighter and one of the main protagonists of the Sampoorna Kranti or the Total Revolution in the state, said Rai.

“People want to see his native place and its residents, who were characters of his novels and short stories. It can be turned into a literary destination,” he said.

It would be better if the state tourism offered a tour to places related to some prominent writers of the state including Renu ji, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Ramvriksha Benipuri and Sudhanshuji. “A bus can be dedicated to this tour,” he said.

