Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination
Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination

The state has highly qualified doctors and the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros.
By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The centre wants to tap into Bihar's potential to become a medical tourism hub.(HT File)

Ministry of tourism’s regional centre in Patna plans to promote Bihar as a hub of medical tourism to revive and rejuvenate the sagging hospitality and tourism sector in the state.

It aims to tap into Bihar’s twin advantages--good doctors and affordable medical care—to promote it as a health tourism destination nationally and internationally.

The director of India Tourism, Patna, Y Neelkantham said the centre will promote hospitals and wellness centres in the state. "Importantly, while the state has highly qualified doctors, the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros. To promote this, India Tourism, Patna, will contact different embassies, requesting them to issue medical visas," he said.

He said it will also boost the hospitality sector, suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic and may also help bring traffic to the recreational tourism circuit in the state

"In case the patients need to stay back for a couple of weeks for continuing treatment, the visitors may prefer visiting nearby attractions. Tour planners may plan such customized packages. The visitors may also be offered to try local cuisines," he said.

He added that some doctors are ready to be a part of the plan to develop medical tourism in the state. "It would be great if a wellness centre can be established along with other facilities under one roof,” he said.

