PM Modi praises Sukhet Model

An initiative called the Sukhet Model, adopted by Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University in Madhubani and local agricultural research centres to check pollution in the villages, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Maan Ki Baat address on Sunday.

The PM said that the initiative has given strength to the Swachh Bharat Mission, besides providing benefits to the farmers. In his address, the PM talked about the major highlights of the Sukhet Model, like how cow dung and waste from houses of villagers are collected and in return, the villagers are given money for gas cylinders.

He said the waste collected from the villages is used in manufacturing vermicompost, which is made available to farmers.

The PM said the model has a four-fold benefit, like pollution free environment in villages, waste disposal, monetary assistance to villagers for gas cylinders and availability of organic fertilisers to farmers. “ Just think, how such initiatives can increase the strength of our villages. It is a subject of atma nirbharta. I will urge all panchayats to think about doing something like this,” the PM said.

The Sukhet Model was launched by the agricultural department as a part of the Climate Resilient Agricultural Programme in 2019.