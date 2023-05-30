As Oppn gears up for unity meet, BJP plans PM visit to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar in June and address a public meeting organised by his party BJP, according to its state unit president Samrat Choudhary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)

“The exact date and venue will be finalised later. Several top BJP leaders will also be in the state. The event is special, coming as it does on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government,” Choudhary said.

A little less than a year left for the parliamentary elections, BJP has organised a month-long mass contact programme ending on June 30 in Bihar, a politically crucial state where the party suddenly found itself stripped of power in August last year when its ally, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U, broke ranks and aligned with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and Congress to form a new government.

The state accounts for 40 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

“BJP’s organisational activities will include four big public meetings and the PM will attend one of them. For other public meetings, top BJP leaders will come. The main purpose is to let the people know what the BJP government of Narendra Modi has done for the state in the last nine years and what it could not do due to stubborn Nitish Kumar, who stalled many projects due to his ego. Nitish Kumar is the leader of the smallest party that has been rejected in Bihar itself and continues to be at the mercy of RJD, which is the synonym for all that went wrong in the state,” he said.

Referring to the meeting of anti-BJP leaders called by Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Choudhary said it was nothing more than a desperate attempt on part of Nitish Kumar get “resurrect his own sagging political image due to the huge trust deficit with him”.

Over the past few months, the Bihar CM has travelled to different parts of the country, meeting a number of leaders in his bid to stitch an alliance of parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

