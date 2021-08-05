Police recover minor girl’s mutilated body in Munger, SIT formed

The police early on Thursday morning recovered mutilated body of a missing eight-year girl in Munger, officials said,adding that a case has been lodged in this connection.

The body was sent for postmortem examination to ascertain if the victim was raped, Munger superintendent of police (SP) Jagunath Jala Reddy said. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to solve the case, he said.

As per available information, the girl, a resident of a village falling under Purabsarai police outpost limits, went missing after she went with her father for fishing on Wednesday noon. Her father lodged a missing person’s report the same night.

According to the complaint, the girl and her father had gone to bank of River Ganga for fishing. However, the girl left to return home alone around 4pm, but never reached. Her body was found around 5am on Thursday at a secluded spot, barely 300 metres from her house, police said.

The SP said a case was lodged in this connection under Sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be invoked on the basis of the father’s complaint.