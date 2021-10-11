Power issue is there but Bihar ready to meet crisis: Nitish

Amidst the ongoing power crisis, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the people that the effect of the crisis arising in the country will not be seen on Bihar as it has taken ample steps to deal with the situation.

“It’s true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get power from NTPC or private companies. But the supply is affected now. There are some reasons due to which such a situation has arisen. It’s not only in Bihar, it’s everywhere,” said Kumar on coal shortage after the Janata Darbar on Monday.

Accepting that the state was unable to get the amount of electricity required, the chief minister said that for the reduction in power generation, the state government has decided to buy power from other states at expensive prices. “We will not allow power crisis in Bihar under any circumstances. In the last five days, the government has purchased 570 lakh units of electricity by spending about ₹90 crores. Department officials are engaged,” he said. “This will ensure availability of peak hour demand of 5500-5600 MW in the state,” he said.

According to Bihar State Electricity Board sources, the Coal stocks have reached a critical level, barely enough to last four days. “There is up to 1000-1500 MW shortage of power. The shortage has led to 4-8 hours of a power outage, especially in rural areas of Bihar,” said a BSEB official.

The state, however, is buying power at ₹14- ₹16 per unit (against an average cost of ₹3-5 per unit earlier). “The situation is returning to normal. We will soon be able to ensure availability of power commensurate to its demand,” said Bihar’s energy secretary Sanjeev Hans through a tweet on the handle of the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

Kumar said that the state had started the Kanti and Barauni powerhouses. “Later on, they were handed over to NTPC. We have also built many new powerhouses. The Barauni Power Unit would be commissioned next month. Electricity rates have become very expensive, but the government is committed to supplying,” he said.

CASTE CENSUS

CM Kumar said that a decision would be made regarding the caste census after the assembly by-election. “It is very important to conduct caste census. A decision will be taken on this by forming an opinion unanimously with all the parties,” he said.

“We are constantly thinking about how the caste census will be done. A final decision has not been taken yet. Right now, because of the by-election, everyone is busy with their respective work. An all-party meeting will be called after the by-election. Every detail will be taken care of in a meticulous manner. Caste, sub-caste, all these things are there, but they have to be studied deeply. The final decision will be taken after the by-polls,” the CM added.

