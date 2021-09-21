Preparation for Durga Puja celebration begins in Patna

With only a couple of weeks left for the beginning of Durga Puja celebration, organisers in Patna are finalising designs of pandals and idols along with plans to implement Covid-19 safety protocols. The Durga Puja will begin on October 7 and conclude on October 15.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh has allowed Durga Puja celebration and Ravan Vadh event on Dussehra this year on the condition that Covid-19 containment measures will be followed strictly.

“As per the state unlock guidelines, there is no restriction on religious and cultural activities. Puja committees will have to acquire a licence for erecting Puja pandals and strictly follow Covid-19 safety guidelines,” DM Singh said.

Several Puja organisers have decided to scale down recognising the need for measured celebrations keeping the Covid-19 threat in view.

Singh cautioned that if Covid-19 cases tend to rise in the near future, Puja celebration could be cancelled in view of public health safety.

Ranjan Kumar, vice-president of Shri Shri Navyuvak Durga Puja committee, said, “We have opted for low-key celebration fearing the third wave of Covid-19. Durga Puja will be performed with traditional rituals but we will have a simple pandal this year as monitoring huge crowds will not be possible.”

In line with the need for social distancing, Chajjubagh Sarbojanin Durga Puja committee is collecting donations through digital platforms this year.

“Instead of visiting door to door, we are circulating the donation link on social media for collecting contributions from devotees. Unlike previous years, we will not go for grand pandals and life-size idols,” said a member of the committee.

Vijay Vahini Durga Puja committee, Anandpuri has opted for decorations in the rainbow theme to symbolise hope.

“We are happy as the government has allowed Durga Puja celebration this year. We will design a pandal based on Kedarnath temple along with rainbow decorations. However, the height of pandals and idols will be less this year,” said Santosh Kumar, a member of the committee.

The district administration has also allowed cultural events including Ramleela, Ravan Vadh and Bharat Milap at Kalidas Rangalaya on October 14, 15 and 16 respectively, with a limited number of guests. Earlier, these events were organised at Gandhi Maidan, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.