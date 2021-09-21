Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Preparation for Durga Puja celebration begins in Patna
patna news

Preparation for Durga Puja celebration begins in Patna

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh cautioned that if Covid-19 cases tend to rise in the near future, Durga Puja celebration could be cancelled in view of public health safety
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Several Durga Puja organisers have decided to scale down recognising the need for measured celebrations keeping the Covid-19 threat in view. (HT Photo/File)

With only a couple of weeks left for the beginning of Durga Puja celebration, organisers in Patna are finalising designs of pandals and idols along with plans to implement Covid-19 safety protocols. The Durga Puja will begin on October 7 and conclude on October 15.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh has allowed Durga Puja celebration and Ravan Vadh event on Dussehra this year on the condition that Covid-19 containment measures will be followed strictly.

“As per the state unlock guidelines, there is no restriction on religious and cultural activities. Puja committees will have to acquire a licence for erecting Puja pandals and strictly follow Covid-19 safety guidelines,” DM Singh said.

Several Puja organisers have decided to scale down recognising the need for measured celebrations keeping the Covid-19 threat in view.

Singh cautioned that if Covid-19 cases tend to rise in the near future, Puja celebration could be cancelled in view of public health safety.

Ranjan Kumar, vice-president of Shri Shri Navyuvak Durga Puja committee, said, “We have opted for low-key celebration fearing the third wave of Covid-19. Durga Puja will be performed with traditional rituals but we will have a simple pandal this year as monitoring huge crowds will not be possible.”

RELATED STORIES

In line with the need for social distancing, Chajjubagh Sarbojanin Durga Puja committee is collecting donations through digital platforms this year.

“Instead of visiting door to door, we are circulating the donation link on social media for collecting contributions from devotees. Unlike previous years, we will not go for grand pandals and life-size idols,” said a member of the committee.

Vijay Vahini Durga Puja committee, Anandpuri has opted for decorations in the rainbow theme to symbolise hope.

“We are happy as the government has allowed Durga Puja celebration this year. We will design a pandal based on Kedarnath temple along with rainbow decorations. However, the height of pandals and idols will be less this year,” said Santosh Kumar, a member of the committee.

The district administration has also allowed cultural events including Ramleela, Ravan Vadh and Bharat Milap at Kalidas Rangalaya on October 14, 15 and 16 respectively, with a limited number of guests. Earlier, these events were organised at Gandhi Maidan, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Darbhanga parcel blast: Two accused sent on 5-day NIA remand

Create volunteers to encourage MDA for filaria-free Bihar: Health minister

ECR sounds alert amid terror attack input

RMRI tests kids’ samples for Covid, other viruses; says nothing to worry
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP