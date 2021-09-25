Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bihar for Assembly centenary function
patna news

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bihar for Assembly centenary function

Earlier this month, Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha personally invited President Kovind for the centenary function, which is being held on October 21, following President’s consent for participation post Durga Puja festivities
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Bihar Legislative Assembly building is an iconic structure designed by AN Millwood and was called the Council Chamber in the beginning. (HT Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Patna on October 20 to participate in the celebration to mark the centenary year of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building which hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921.

Earlier this month, Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha personally invited President Kovind for the centenary function, which is being held on October 21, following President’s consent. Sinha, on Friday, discussed the preparation for Kovind’s programme with chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar. The President will stay at the Raj Bhawan in Patna and attend the cultural programme and dinner hosted by Sinha.

The Speaker also met with deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to discuss the preparations for the celebration.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly building is an iconic structure designed by AN Millwood and was called the Council Chamber in the beginning. The inaugural session of Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council was held in this building on February 7, 1921 under the presidency of Sir Walter Maude and addressed by then governor Lord SP Sinha.

RELATED STORIES

The centenary year celebration of Bihar Legislative Assembly building began on February 7 at the Central Hall but was restricted to a single day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The present-day legislature has its genesis in the December 12, 1911 decision of British emperor George V regarding the creation of a separate province combining Bihar and Orissa, with Patna as its headquarters, and it was notified on March 22, 1912. Later, an independent building and secretariat for the Provincial Legislative Council was built in 1920.

In 2013, the Bihar government celebrated the centenary of the first meeting of Bihar and Orissa Provincial Legislative Council, which was held on January 20, 1913 at the seminar hall of the historic Patna College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar inspector molests 6-yr-old, is thrashed by public before arrest: Cops

5 years on, Bihar tweaks its Prohibition rules

Bihar Unlock 7: Primary schools to reopen, announces Nitish Kumar

Todarmal’s diary to offer authentic information about land revenue system during Mughal age
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP