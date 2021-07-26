Prof KN Singh new CUSB V-C

Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh assumed the charge as the new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) on Monday. Outgoing V-C Prof Harish Chandra Singh Rathore, who got nearly one year extension from the Ministry of human resource development, handed over the charge to Singh.

Prof Singh is the third V-C of CUSB, which was set up in 2009. He will have a tenure of five years. His appointment was made by the President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the University.

The Union Ministry of Education (MoE) officially communicated the appointment on July 22.

In his farewell speech at Vivekananda Lecture Hall Complex here, outgoing V-C Rathore expressed gratitude to the entire University fraternity and lauded their efforts for establishing CUSB as one of the best educational institutions of the region.

Before joining CUSB, Prof Singh was the V-C of Uttar Pradesh’s Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad

.