Few takers for 4-yr UG courses, PU reopens admission portal

Despite publication of three merit lists, prominent varsities in Patna have failed to fill sanctioned seats in the four-year undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2023-27.

Patna University.

In an effort to fill vacant seats in UG courses, Patna University (PU) has decided to reopen the admission portal on July 6 and July 7 for inviting fresh applications.

Those candidates who had registered earlier but could not get admission due to any error in the admission form can also edit their online form and reapply for admission.

Anil Kumar, PU dean of students’ welfare, said, “Altogether 3,400 seats in UG regular and vocational courses have been filled while 1,100 seats are still vacant. The admission committee has decided to reopen the admission portal for inviting fresh applications and modification of choices for existing applicants.”

PU has 908 seats vacant in the four-year UG regular (science, commerce and art stream) and 200 seats in three-year vocational courses.

“New merit list will be published on July 9. Candidates will have to report to their allotted college on July 11 and 12 for completing their admission process,” he said.

PU will commence classes for the new semester from July 14.

Another prominent varsity Patliputra University (PPU), which has 1.20 lakh seats across 69 constituent colleges in Patna and Nalanda, is yet to fill 50% seats in UG regular courses.

PPU has invited fresh applications for spot round admission till July 7.

“Apart from fresh applications, the registered applicants who failed to take admission in previous counselling rounds due to any reason can reapply in spot round. Constituent colleges will publish merit list on July 10 and applicants will have to ensure admission by July 13,” said AK Nag, dean of students’ welfare.

Meanwhile, several aspirants are shying away from regular courses due to their long duration while many said they did not get their preferred subject due to the complicated centralised admission system.

“Many students, especially from semi-urban and rural areas lack proper information regarding four-year UG courses. They are not aware of multiple entry and exit levels and its advantages in higher studies. So, they feel they are being burdened with long duration of the course. Apart from this, many students dropped their admission as they did not get their preferred subject or college choice,” said an official of PPU involved in the admission process.

