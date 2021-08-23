Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / PSCWA seeks financial aid to tide over pandemic blues
patna news

PSCWA seeks financial aid to tide over pandemic blues

Jharkhand’s finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Monday lambasted the Centre for denying any financial incentive to the education sector during the pandemic, even though ₹2 lakh crore package was doled out to other sectors to tide over the financial crisis
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:02 PM IST
HT Image

Jharkhand’s finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Monday lambasted the Centre for denying any financial incentive to the education sector during the pandemic, even though 2 lakh crore package was doled out to other sectors to tide over the financial crisis.

Oraon was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day national council meeting of the Private School and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) in New Delhi. He said that educational institutions were badly hit during the pandemic period and private schools had to bear the brunt of the government’s apathy.

Delegates from 28 states and nine union territories participated in the meeting addressed by the governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad and former Union minister and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar. Joint secretary of Union ministry of human resources Santosh Shadangi also addressed the meeting. President of PSCWA Shamael Ahmad chaired the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Murder convict escapes from open jail in Buxar

Rural governance in Bihar: Panchayati raj officers now CEOs of panchayat samities

BJP a divided house on caste census

Hands-on training of HCWs at AIIMS-Patna awaits state govt nod
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP