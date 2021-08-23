PSCWA seeks financial aid to tide over pandemic blues

Jharkhand’s finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Monday lambasted the Centre for denying any financial incentive to the education sector during the pandemic, even though ₹2 lakh crore package was doled out to other sectors to tide over the financial crisis.

Oraon was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day national council meeting of the Private School and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) in New Delhi. He said that educational institutions were badly hit during the pandemic period and private schools had to bear the brunt of the government’s apathy.

Delegates from 28 states and nine union territories participated in the meeting addressed by the governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad and former Union minister and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar. Joint secretary of Union ministry of human resources Santosh Shadangi also addressed the meeting. President of PSCWA Shamael Ahmad chaired the meeting.