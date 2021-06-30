Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘PU to begin admission process from July 2’
patna news

‘PU to begin admission process from July 2’

In a major relief to aspiring candidates, Patna University (PU) has decided to begin admission process for the new academic session from July 2, vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary said recently on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:15 PM IST
An official notification is yet to be issued in this regard.

The online admission form will be available on the university’s official website www.patnauniversity.ac.in, the vice-chancellor said.

The last date for submitting the online admission form is July 17.

Prof Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Interested applicants can fill online admission form through online portal. We are yet to decide the mode of selection, as we are waiting for Raj Bhawan’s direction. However, we are hopeful to commence the academic session on time, which begins in the first week of August.”

Besides, pending exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted soon to clear backlogs and bring academic calendar on track, Kumar said.

Both admission process and examinations were stalled after lockdown was implemented in the state following a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in April this year.

More than 11 lakh students cleared Class 12 examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board this year.

