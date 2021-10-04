PU to begin new academic session from today

Patna University (PU) is all set to commence the new academic session 2021-2022 for various undergraduate courses from Tuesday.

PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary has instructed all principals and heads of departments to organise an induction meet at their respective colleges to familiarise newly admitted students with the university’s rules and regulations.

“All principals or heads of the institutions will welcome freshers and inform them about the college’s regulations so that they can maintain discipline in the college premise and also elaborate the facilities like hostel, library, laboratory and medical services so they can avail benefits,” he said.

Choudhary also instructed the principals to commence regular classes for first-year students after the induction meeting.

Raj Kishore Prasad, principal of BN College, said, “We have scheduled induction to meet for BSc students from 11:05 am and for BA students from 12:30 pm given Covid-19 guidelines. All students have to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in the college campus.”

Meanwhile, newly admitted students seemed excited about attending regular classes at college.

Smriti Kumari, who has got admission to Magadh Mahila College, said, “I am excited to enter college life. I am confined to home since last year due to Covid-19 triggered closure of schools. I am quite relieved to know that my college will conduct regular classes as I am bored with online classes.”

On August 1, PU commenced the online process for taking admission in conventional and vocational courses across its constituent colleges including Magadh Mahila College, BN College, Patna College, Patna Science College and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya.

The university admitted 3504 students against the intake capacity of 4291 in three rounds of counselling while the admission window remained opened till Monday for those who missed admission during the counselling process due to any reason, said Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare.

Similarly, Patliputra University is also nearing the completion of the admission process for conventional undergraduate courses, which is likely to conclude on Tuesday, followed by validation of admission by respective colleges latest by October 8, shared the varsity officials.