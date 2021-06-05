Raids in jails Mobile phones, chargers, drugs seized from inmates; 3 wardens axed

A coordinated pre-dawn swoop on two dozen jails across the state on Saturday led to a huge haul of mobile phones, narcotics and cash from inmates and suspension of at least three prison officials, besides initiation of action against a few others.

Some of the jails raided are Beur jail in Patna and jails at Gopalganj, Bhagalpur, Motihari, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Buxar and Ara.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of the respective district magistrates and superintendents of police.

Inspector general (Prison) Mithilesh Mishra said the department identifying the culprits and FIRs being lodged in police stations concerned in this connection.

Beur jail administration recovered five mobile phones and three chargers, besides knives, khaini and other materials. These items are prohibited as many prisoners threaten other inmates by using them. There were also instances when the prisoners committed suicide with the help of sharp objects. “Following the recovery, Beur jail administration suspended three wardens and issued a show-cause against four, including deputy superintendent (administration), head warder, head warder on duty and warder Priya Kumari,” said jail superintendent Jitendra Kumar.

In Motihari central jail, the administration recovered contrabands, SIM card, pen drive and mobile phones. At the same time, raids were also conducted at Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Muzaffarpur under the leadership of SSP Jayant Kant. The raid lasted for about four hours. However, the police did not find banned items in this raid. SSP Jayant Kant said that the raid was conducted on the instructions of the home department. The prisoners of Buxar Central Jail were still asleep when the team of officers reached there. The police did not find anything particularly objectionable in the raid, which lasted for about three hours.

Reports from Gaya central jail, Siwan, Nawada, Biharsharif, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Saran and Munger district jails, the administrations have recovered incriminating materials.

Guilty jail officials will be subjected to disciplinary action on account of their laxity that led to the entry of the items inside the jail premises. “FIRs are being lodged against the prisoners found in possession of the banned articles, an official said.