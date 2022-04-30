Rain, cool breeze bring respite from heat wave spell in Bihar

Residents of Bihar heaved a sigh of relief as the weather turned pleasant on Saturday in most parts of the state, with light rain and cool breeze abating heat wave conditions.

According to officials of Patna Meteorological Centre, after an intense heatwave spell this week, the maximum temperature plunged below 40 °C at the majority of places and no place in the state experienced heatwave conditions after a gap of six days since April 24.

Residents can expect rainy weather for the next three days followed by decline in the day temperature by two to three degrees, said weather officials.

As per daily bulletin issued, only three places recorded the maximum temperature above 40°C, including Gaya and Aurangabad 41.4°C each and Rohtas 43.8°C.

Patna recorded the maximum temperature of 35.2°C, three degrees less than the previous day. Bhagalpur registered the maximum temperature of 33.6°C, Purnea 30.6°C, West Champaran 30.6°C, Muzaffarpur 31°C, Sitamarhi 29.4°C, Araria 28.4°C,Samastipur 31°C, Saharsa 30.3°C.

Neeraj Chand, an official of Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per today’s weather analysis, easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. As a result of the current weather mechanism, light rain along with thunderstorms, hailstorm and gusty winds would hit the state. Strong winds at the speed of 40 to 60 km per hour are likely to prevail in the state during the next 72 hours”, he said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gust winds are likely at isolated places over East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj on May 1.