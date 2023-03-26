RCD to build two stretches of NHs after MoRTH approves 1,684-cr for projects

PATNA: The stage is set for construction of the long-awaited Bhagalpur-Hansdiha and Barbigha-Jamui-Godda stretches of the national highways after the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) gave its nod for the project estimates, said a senior officer of the state road construction department (RCD) on Sunday.

The MoRTH in its letters of approval of the project estimates clearly stipulated that the projects shall be complete within two years from the date of award of work and there will be no extension of time for it. (Picture for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RCD will build the road and the MoRTH would bear the entire expenses of land acquisition and civil work, said the officer, adding that the tenders for both projects would be floated next month to rope in the construction company for that.

The MoRTH, in its letters of approval of the project estimates ( ₹1,684.19 crore in toto), clearly stipulated that the projects shall be complete within two years from the date of award of work and there will be no extension of time for it.

As per the letters of approval, the RCD will build 36.60 km stretch of NH133E from Bhagalpur-Kharhara village (Dhaka More) in Banka in a four-lane with the paved shoulder in the engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode. The MoRTH has allocated ₹973.46 crore for land acquisition and construction of the road. The letter also stated that there shall be a revision of the estimate only if the 50% project is complete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another project approved by the MoRTH pertains to the construction of 62-km two-lane with paved shoulder of NH333A, passing through Barbigha-Sheikhpura-Jamui-Banka and Dhaka More (till the Jharkhand border connecting Godda district) for which a sum of ₹746.73 crore has been sanctioned.

The officer said that the Barbigha-Dhaka More stretch will have six bypasses to be made at Mangobandhar, Kendua, Tolesone, Jhajha, Narganjo, and Bhaironganj localities. These bypasses will be built around 20km length and the entire stretch of land for this construction needed to be acquired.

The district authorities of Bhagalpur and Banka also need to acquire land for the construction of the Bhagalpur-Barbigha portion of the NH as it is currently in a two-lane configuration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON