Home / Cities / Patna News / Regulate dispersal of students, Patna district admn tells schools
patna news

Regulate dispersal of students, Patna district admn tells schools

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Patna district administration has instructed private schools to regulate dispersal of students in a bid to ensure effective implementation of Covid-19 guidelines. (Hindustan Times/FILE)
By Megha, Patna

In a bid to ensure effective implementation of Covid-19 guidelines at private schools, the Patna district administration on Wednesday instructed all schools to regulate dispersal of students during lunch break.

Besides, divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal also instructed the district education officer to enforce Covid-19 guidelines at all city schools.

“Private schools have been asked to disperse 50% of students at a time and another half after a gap of 15 minutes. Students of classes 1 to 5 can be released first, followed by classes 6 to 12. Similarly, a gap of 15 minutes is mandatory during lunch hour, so that all students do not rush in the campus together,” Agarwal said, adding that similar closing time of schools also leads to huge traffic jam in various localities.

This comes after several parents complained to the district administration about alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols at schools, as a huge crowd of students and guardians was spotted every day near school premises during dispersal.

Private schools can formulate internal plans for regulating crowd inside and outside their premises, said the divisional commissioner.

All schools in the state are functional at full strength after the state government allowed their reopening for classes 9 to 12 from August 6, and for classes 1 to 8 from August 16.

