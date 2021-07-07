Reopening of coaching centres will be decided in next phase of unlocking: Bihar education dept

Educational institutions in the state, including varsities and schools for Class 11 and 12, are gearing up for partial reopening from July 12 while the decision regarding reopening of coaching centres will be taken in the next phase of unlocking.

As per the circular issued by the education department, all varsities, colleges, technical institutions and schools for Class 11 and 12 will resume from July 12 with 50% strength while coaching and training centres will remain shut during Unlock 4. No examination will be conducted by schools or varsities in this period.