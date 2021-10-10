Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rift widens in RJD’s first family with Tej Pratap’s fresh dig

In a tweet on Sunday, Tej Pratap said he had never spoken or written about claims being made by independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Yadav a few days back that he would campaign for him
The sibling rivalry in RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family seemed headed for worse when his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took an apparent swipe at his younger brother and the party’s heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for “scripting false narratives”. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:55 PM IST
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna

The sibling rivalry in Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s family seemed headed for worse when his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took an apparent swipe at his younger brother and the party’s heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for “scripting false narratives”.

Tej Pratap was referring to suggestions that he was backing an independent candidate for the bypoll in Tarapur assembly seat, who has now decided to withdraw his nomination.

In a tweet by his official handle, Tej Pratap said he had never spoken or written about claims being made by the independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Yadav a few days back that he would campaign for him. “ Did I speak or write anything about such claims. So where is my role in it?” Tej Pratap, MLA and former health minister of Bihar, said.

“Some Harayanvi script writer should stop writing such C grade stories as people of Bihar know the truth,” he said, in an apparent reference to one of Tejashwi’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav, who belongs to Haryana.

Tej Pratap’s bid to distance himself from the Tarapur bypoll came after the independent candidate, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, visited Tejashwi’s residence on Saturday late evening and joined RJD.

RJD has already announced the name of Arun Kumar Sah as its candidate for Tarapur.

Tej Pratap’s name didn’t figure in RJD’s list of star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls.

