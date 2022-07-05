Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief
Lalu Prasad in ICU. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing his shoulder on Saturday.

“The day was observed by carrying the membership drive in block units and district units. Otherwise, there were no big events as our party chief is hospitalised,” said state spokesperson of the RJD, Chittaranjan Gagan.

An ANI report quoting the medical superintendent of the hospital said, “ Lalu Prasad was examined by a panel of doctors this morning. He is stable and showing signs of progress. He will be under observation in the intensive care unit”.

Sources said the RJD chief’s family is consulting the attending doctors for shifting the 75-year-old patriarch to Delhi. “There is improvement in the health of Laluji. But, it seems unlikely that he would be shifted to Delhi in next few days. Once his health condition improves, he might go to Delhi,” said a senior RJD leader and close aide of the party chief.

Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Archaya put an emotional post on her official handle, wishing fast recovery of her father. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” she said .

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief. “ PM Modi spoke to Tejashwi and enquired about the health of the RJD chief in the evening today . The opposition leader apprised the PM about Laluji’s health,” said, Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi.

The RJD was formed on July 5, 1997, in New Delhi after a split in the old Janata Dal Pariwar.

