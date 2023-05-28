Bihar: Tension in Khagaria after local RJD leader shot dead

Heavy police forces have been deployed at Pasraha village in the wake of the killing of a 45-year-old local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Saturday evening. A local RJD leader was shot dead when he was monitoring the progress of a temple construction work in his village. (Representative Image)

The local RJD leader, identified as Saket Singh alias Guddu, son of Pasraha mukhiya Sushila Sampat, was shot dead when he was monitoring the progress of a temple construction work in his village.

According to eye witnesses, six criminals on three bikes came and asked his name and fired at him several rounds, killing him on the spot. A labourer engaged in the temple construction work, identified as 52-year-old Balmukund Singh, was also injured in the shootout and he is undergoing treatment at Khagaria hospital.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar said police have started investigation and forces from five stations have been camping at the village.

Saketh Singh had come out of jail on bail after his mother won mukhiya election and later he became the representative of mukhiya. “He was the real mukhiya and had been very active,” a local said on condition of anonymity.

Police said that criminals had attacked the RJD leader earlier, however, he escaped unhurt.

Two days ago, a mukhiya was shot dead at Murliganj in Bihar’s Madhepura district after he refused to pay extortion money to the criminals.