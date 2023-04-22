RJD plans ‘Ambedkar pe charcha’ ahead of 2024 LS polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) will be organising gatherings christened “Ambedkar par charcha” across Bihar from April 26 to May 2 as part of its drive to reach out to the people to highlight the party’s ideological fight against the BJP and alleged attempts to dilute the tenets of the Constitution, party leaders aware of the matter said.

Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

The programme will be held in each of the 101 subdivisions of the state, where five to six leaders from panchayat level would be selected to visit villages to spread the party’s message.

RJD recently conducted a three-day workshop for its party leaders on the strategy to be adopted for spreading the party’s message ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls next year.

State spokesperson of RJD, Chiitranjan Gagan, “Ambedkar pe charcha” is aimed at highlighting the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar in empowering weaker sections and the importance of Indian Constitution in safeguarding the rights and liberties of common citizens, especially those from marginalised sections.

“We want our voters, especially from weaker sections, to know how the country’s Constitution is their only tool to remain empowered and they should play a decisive role in defeating the BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls,” Gagan said.

RJD, the lead constituent of the ruling alliance in Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar, has 79 MLAs in the state.

Party leaders said deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will also be touring the state from June onwards to galvanise party workers. The party has already formed committees to select booth level workers by adopting the strategy of appointing eight volunteers in each booth, who would be responsible for reaching out to voters and also ensuring their mobilisation on the polling day.

“Voters’ mobilisation on the polling day is important as many voters stay away from casting their franchise for various reasons. We want that voters should come to the booths , which is why we are strengthening our booth level management team,” said another senior RJD leader.

