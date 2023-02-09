Robbers shoot at four during chain-snatching attempt in Patna

A group of criminals indiscriminately shot at and injured four persons including a girl during a chain-snatching attempt near Urja Auditorium gate no-2 under Shastrinagar police station in Bihar’s Capital, Patna on Wednesday night, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment and two were released and two others are out of danger, police added.

Police said the incident occurred around midnight when three criminals intercepted a woman and tried to snatch a gold chain from her. However, four persons came for her safety and the criminals opened fire at them. The robbers managed to take away half the chain at gunpoint, they added.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP), M S Dhillon said the woman was returning home on a bullet bike along with a helper from a hostel she runs when she was targeted by the robbers. The three others, including a girl, who came for her rescue, were traveling on a Scooty.

Police said two of the victims, including the girl, received bullets in their thighs while one was injured in his right leg and the other in his left hand.

On getting information, a police team from Shastrinagar police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the incident.

The Patna SSP said that the raids were on to arrest the criminals involved in the crime. “Police recovered five used cartridges from the spot. We will soon solve the case,” he added.

On Wednesday morning, a group of criminals opened fire at another group at Anni Patroti area under Gaurichak police station over a land dispute.