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Sahyog Shivir begins: CM announces Ganga Ambika path, new township in Sonepur

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced new infrastructure projects, including a road and airport, and strict actions for timely resolution of public grievances.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 10:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna
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Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday announced that Ganga Ambika road along the Ganga banks at Sonepur would be constructed and a township and an airport were also set to come up in the area.

Sahyog Shivir begins: CM announces Ganga Ambika path, new township in Sonepur

Addressing a function to launch the Sahyog Shivir at Dumri Bujurg panchayat, Sonepur block in Saran district, the CM also announced that if farmers whose land were to be acquired for the township faced any problems or had daughters to be married off, they would be eligible for four times of the value of land as compensation.

“Such farmers would have to give an application to the district magistrate. We will develop this place like Noida and there are bridges too coming up,” the CM said. He said the Ganga-Ambika road would be similar to the JP Ganga path in Patna.

Explaining about Sahyog camps, to be organised at panchayat levels across the state on every first and third Tuesday, the CM said, “Such camps are being organised to ensure prompt resolution of people’s grievances concerning government departments. The government has already launched ‘Sahyog’ portal and toll-free helpline number ‘1100’ for the purpose.”

More importantly, the CM also issued strict directions to all government doctors in the districts to stop the practice of “unnecessarily” referring patients to major hospitals in the state. The new directive will be in force in the state from August 15 this year.

“Government doctors in the districts must stop the practice of unnecessarily referring patients to major hospitals in the state,” the CM said, adding, “Strict action will be taken against government doctors at panchayat and district levels if they are found referring normal cases to major hospitals in the state.”

Barring some serious diseases (subject to scrutiny), patients should be treated well at district and panchayat level hospitals, the CM said.

“The government is strengthening the district healthcare system to ensure better treatment facilities at the local level. The new and hi-tech medical facilities at panchayat and district level hospitals will be fully functional from August 15 this year,” Choudhary said.

Emphasising the effective use of existing healthcare infrastructure, he urged officials to work with sensitivity to strengthen public confidence in government health services.

The CM also emphasised that his government was working relentlessly to bring in investments in the state for generating big employment even as he talked about how the JEEVIKA model had helped millions of women to become economically independent. “Jeevika members are now doing business worth 1.20 lakh crore through cooperative societies,” he said

Besides, Choudhary also said the government was committed to starting degree colleges in all blocks and academic activities would start in degree colleges in 211 blocks by July this year where such colleges are not there.

( with inputs from agencies)

 
sonepur chief minister
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