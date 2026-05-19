Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday announced that Ganga Ambika road along the Ganga banks at Sonepur would be constructed and a township and an airport were also set to come up in the area.

Sahyog Shivir begins: CM announces Ganga Ambika path, new township in Sonepur

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Addressing a function to launch the Sahyog Shivir at Dumri Bujurg panchayat, Sonepur block in Saran district, the CM also announced that if farmers whose land were to be acquired for the township faced any problems or had daughters to be married off, they would be eligible for four times of the value of land as compensation.

“Such farmers would have to give an application to the district magistrate. We will develop this place like Noida and there are bridges too coming up,” the CM said. He said the Ganga-Ambika road would be similar to the JP Ganga path in Patna.

Explaining about Sahyog camps, to be organised at panchayat levels across the state on every first and third Tuesday, the CM said, “Such camps are being organised to ensure prompt resolution of people’s grievances concerning government departments. The government has already launched ‘Sahyog’ portal and toll-free helpline number ‘1100’ for the purpose.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also made it clear that strict departmental action, including suspension, would be taken against officials failing to dispose of an application listed on the ‘Sahyog’ portal and issue orders within 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also made it clear that strict departmental action, including suspension, would be taken against officials failing to dispose of an application listed on the ‘Sahyog’ portal and issue orders within 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Resolving problems of the common people is the top priority of the Bihar government. Applications may be submitted both online and offline. Every application will be disposed of within 30 days, and compliance details will be uploaded on the Sahyog portal,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Resolving problems of the common people is the top priority of the Bihar government. Applications may be submitted both online and offline. Every application will be disposed of within 30 days, and compliance details will be uploaded on the Sahyog portal,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If the officer concerned fails to dispose of an application and issue an order within 30 days, or shows negligence, they will automatically be suspended on the 31st day. An online mechanism is also being put in place whereby the suspension order format against negligent officials will be automatically generated on the portal itself,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the officer concerned fails to dispose of an application and issue an order within 30 days, or shows negligence, they will automatically be suspended on the 31st day. An online mechanism is also being put in place whereby the suspension order format against negligent officials will be automatically generated on the portal itself,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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More importantly, the CM also issued strict directions to all government doctors in the districts to stop the practice of “unnecessarily” referring patients to major hospitals in the state. The new directive will be in force in the state from August 15 this year.

“Government doctors in the districts must stop the practice of unnecessarily referring patients to major hospitals in the state,” the CM said, adding, “Strict action will be taken against government doctors at panchayat and district levels if they are found referring normal cases to major hospitals in the state.”

Barring some serious diseases (subject to scrutiny), patients should be treated well at district and panchayat level hospitals, the CM said.

“The government is strengthening the district healthcare system to ensure better treatment facilities at the local level. The new and hi-tech medical facilities at panchayat and district level hospitals will be fully functional from August 15 this year,” Choudhary said.

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Emphasising the effective use of existing healthcare infrastructure, he urged officials to work with sensitivity to strengthen public confidence in government health services.

The CM also emphasised that his government was working relentlessly to bring in investments in the state for generating big employment even as he talked about how the JEEVIKA model had helped millions of women to become economically independent. “Jeevika members are now doing business worth ₹1.20 lakh crore through cooperative societies,” he said

Besides, Choudhary also said the government was committed to starting degree colleges in all blocks and academic activities would start in degree colleges in 211 blocks by July this year where such colleges are not there.

( with inputs from agencies)

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