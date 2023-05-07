Video | People plunge into drain to collect currency notes in Bihar's Sasaram

A video clip showing residents of Sasaram city in Bihar's Rohtas district jumping into a drain to collect currency notes has been making the rounds on social media. The incident that occurred on Saturday near the Moradabad area, which is around 150 km away from the capital city Patna, has elicited strong reactions from social media users who commented, “People will do anything for money.”

The viral video captured people scrambling to retrieve soggy bundles of currency notes in a drain in Moradabad area.(source:Twitter/@HindustanUPBH)

The viral video captured people scrambling to retrieve soggy bundles of currency notes that had been submerged in water for some time. Men, women, and children were seen vying for as many notes as possible, despite their deteriorated condition. It should be noted, however, that Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, witnesses of the incident claim to have seen bundles of currency notes floating in the canal and contained notes of denominations 100, 200, and 500.

The report further revealed that the police had received prior information about the presence of the bundles of currency notes near a canal in Moradabad area, which is located under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station in the city.

However, upon arriving at the scene, the police did not find any such bundles, despite having conducted an investigation for nearly four hours.

After the police left the area, it was reported that people began collecting the currency notes from the drain located under the bridge. In response, the police have launched an investigation into the matter, and have assured that all details will be revealed once the probe is complete. However, at this time, the police are unable to confirm the exact amount of money that was found in the canal.

