SD Sanjay appointed new Advocate General of Bihar

Additional Solicitor General of India for the Supreme Court, Satya Darshi Sanjay, has been appointed the new Advocate General of Bihar. A cabinet notification to this effect was issued by Bihar’s law department on Thursday. He took charge on Thursday itself.

Satya Darshi Sanjay (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Governor appoints senior advocate, Patna HC, SD Sanjay as the Advocate General from the date he assumed charge,” says the notification issued by secretary to the government Balram Dube.

“I will now work for Bihar. It is the huge trust that chief minister Samrat Choudhary has shown in me that has brought me back to my soil from Delhi. It is an honour and a big responsibility,” Sanjay said.

The post had fallen vacant after the resignation of PK Shahi on Sunday with effect from Monday and his resignation was accepted from that date on Tuesday by the government. A letter to this effect was issued by the law department to clear the decks for his successor.

In September 2024, Sanjay was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India for the Supreme Court, New Delhi — a recognition of his standing at the Bar and the breadth of his experience in the field of law. In the SC, he represented the Government of India before the Chief Justice of India in an important matter concerning the establishment of special courts across the country for the expeditious trial of heinous offences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also serves as convenor of a committee constituted by the SC to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on missing children and human trafficking for implementation across the country, interfacing with all the States, and is also the convenor of the Stock Witness Committee appointed by the SC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also serves as convenor of a committee constituted by the SC to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on missing children and human trafficking for implementation across the country, interfacing with all the States, and is also the convenor of the Stock Witness Committee appointed by the SC. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Born into a modest family and the son of a teacher, Sanjay completed his schooling from Sir Ganesh Dutt Patliputra High School and completed his B.Com (Honours) from Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna University. He did his LL.B. (Hons.) from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and began his practice there.

However, he returned to Patna within a year and commenced practice before the Patna high court. He set up his independent chambers in 1989, specialising in Constitutional Law, Civil, Criminal and Taxation law and within a few years had a thriving practice, representing multiple corporate houses before the Patna high court, the Jharkhand high court, the Calcutta high court, the Delhi high court, and the Supreme Court of India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2010, Sanjay was appointed Additional Advocate General for the State of Bihar, a position he held until 2014. In 2013, he was designated a Senior Advocate. He resigned as Additional Advocate General in January 2014 and returned to private practice.

In April 2015, the President of India appointed him Additional Solicitor General of India to represent the Government of India in the Patna high court — a post created by the Government in December 2014. In that capacity he served as overall in-charge of the Union of India’s litigation in Bihar and Jharkhand. He held the office until July 2020.

Though himself a first generation lawyer, Sanjay’s wife, Sushila Agrawal is also a lawyer. His son Akshat and daughter-in-law Disha are also practising lawyers in the Supreme Court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After relinquishing his charge as Additional Solicitor General of India, Patna high court, he was appointed state head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election management committee for legal, judicial, and election commission matters in the 2020 Bihar State Assembly election and was also appointed a member of the party’s manifesto committee. Ahead of the 2024 general election (Lok Sabha), he was again appointed the head of the election management committee by the BJP.

Sanjay has long been associated with various social organisations. He is closely associated with the Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti — an organisation dedicated to promoting awareness of eye, organ, and body donation and encourages people to pledge their support to the cause. He is also associated with the Bharat Vikas Viklang Nyas, which runs a hospital in Patna for the physically challenged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The announcement has been met with widespread acclaim from the legal community. Prominent figures, including Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India; Government Advocate Prashant Partap and Advocates’ Association president Yogesh Chandra Verma extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newly- appointed AG. Several other leading lawyers also hailed the decision, expressing confidence that his leadership will greatly benefit the state’s legal framework.