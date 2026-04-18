...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Security agencies detain 25 foreign nationals staying illegally in Bihar's East Champaran

Security agencies detain 25 foreign nationals staying illegally in Bihar's East Champaran

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 09:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Motihari , Security agencies have detained 25 foreign nationals, staying illegally in India, from Bihar's East Champaran district in 2025, officials said on Saturday.

Security agencies detain 25 foreign nationals staying illegally in Bihar's East Champaran

These 25 foreign nationals are citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and United Arab Emirates. Security agencies have informed their counterparts in these countries about the detention of foreign nationals.

These facts came to light during a review meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in Raxaul in East Champaran on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers, District Land Acquisition Officer, and senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal .

"A high-level review meeting on India–Nepal border-related issues was held under the chairmanship of the CS. Between 2022 and 2026, in border areas, 22,500 cases of liquor smuggling were reported, 779 cases of arms smuggling led to 1,179 arrests. In ten cases of counterfeit currency, seizures amounting to 54.64 lakh were made," said a statement issued by the district administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
motihari east champaran
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Security agencies detain 25 foreign nationals staying illegally in Bihar's East Champaran
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.