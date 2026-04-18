Motihari , Security agencies have detained 25 foreign nationals, staying illegally in India, from Bihar's East Champaran district in 2025, officials said on Saturday.

Security agencies detain 25 foreign nationals staying illegally in Bihar's East Champaran

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These 25 foreign nationals are citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and United Arab Emirates. Security agencies have informed their counterparts in these countries about the detention of foreign nationals.

These facts came to light during a review meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in Raxaul in East Champaran on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers, District Land Acquisition Officer, and senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal .

"A high-level review meeting on India–Nepal border-related issues was held under the chairmanship of the CS. Between 2022 and 2026, in border areas, 22,500 cases of liquor smuggling were reported, 779 cases of arms smuggling led to 1,179 arrests. In ten cases of counterfeit currency, seizures amounting to ₹54.64 lakh were made," said a statement issued by the district administration.

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{{^usCountry}} "In 41 cases of illegal foreign infiltration, a notable fact is that 25 foreign nationals were apprehended in 2025 alone. The detained individuals include citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Abu Dhabi," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In 41 cases of illegal foreign infiltration, a notable fact is that 25 foreign nationals were apprehended in 2025 alone. The detained individuals include citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Abu Dhabi," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along the 114.54–km–long India–Nepal international border in East Champaran, a total of 1,237 boundary pillars have been installed, of which 931 are in safe and clearly identifiable condition.. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along the 114.54–km–long India–Nepal international border in East Champaran, a total of 1,237 boundary pillars have been installed, of which 931 are in safe and clearly identifiable condition.. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A total of 73 pillars have been found damaged, for which arrangements have been made for joint inspection and regular monitoring. Out of 121 identified encroachments on both sides of the boundary pillars, 117 have been removed, and action in the remaining four cases is underway," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A total of 73 pillars have been found damaged, for which arrangements have been made for joint inspection and regular monitoring. Out of 121 identified encroachments on both sides of the boundary pillars, 117 have been removed, and action in the remaining four cases is underway," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Within a 15-kilometre range of the border in Raxaul and Sikarhana, 34 encroachments have been identified. Additionally, four unauthorised religious structures have been identified in the no-man's land, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within a 15-kilometre range of the border in Raxaul and Sikarhana, 34 encroachments have been identified. Additionally, four unauthorised religious structures have been identified in the no-man's land, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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