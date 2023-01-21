Shah to visit Patna next month to attend farmers’ convention

Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah will visit Bihar on February 22, where he will participate in Swami Sahjanand Saraswati Jayanti Samaroh or the Kisan-Majdoor Samagam at Patna’s Bapu Sabhagar.

This will mark Shah’s third visit to the state, ever since chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in August 2022.

In 2022, Shah visited Kishanganj and Purnia on September 23 and 24 to woo the people of Seemanchal. The union minister again visited Sitab Diara in Saran district to attend the birth anniversary function of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and convenor of the Kisan Mazdoor Samagam Vivek Thakur, who confirmed Shah’s visit here, said, “Swami Sahjanand Saraswati was the biggest peasant leader of India who has not been accorded the due place. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, union home minister Amit Shah will give a message to the farmers and the country that the Modi government is the real well-wisher for farmers and wherever injustice will be done, the centre stands strongly with them.”

Taking a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Samadhan Yatra which recently visited Buxar amid the ongoing agitation by farmers, Thakur said, “Farmers of Bihar were neglected by all previous governments and the way they are being treated by the grand alliance government in Bihar is a major concern as more than 50% people are dependent on agriculture and despite that Nitish Kumar government is not ready to listen to farmers.”

Shah’s visit is believed to woo the Bhumihar and Brahmin voters.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, who is recognised as a farmer leader, comes from Brahmarshi Samaj (Bhumihar).

Bhumihar community is considered BJP’s vote bank in the state, but in the three by-elections held in Bihar, the BJP has faced displeasure from the community.

Further, Shah’s visit will also be a message that the BJP stands with them to the farmers agitating at Buxar.

The farmers in Buxar have been agitating for close to three months, demanding compensation for their land acquired for SJVN thermal power plant at current prices.

The situation flared up last week after the police raided the homes of some farmers during the night and allegedly manhandled and misbehaved with their family members.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday visited Buxar and warned the state government of a stir if it fails to find an amicable solution by February 20.

The 250-acre land of Banarpur village under Chausa block was acquired by the state and central governments for the 11980-megawatt thermal power, water pipeline and railway corridor projects. Due to the acquisition, over 300 families have been affected in the village.

