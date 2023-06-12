Monsoon hits Bihar a day early; 8 districts still reel under heat wave

People in Bihar got some respite from heat wave as south-west monsoon made its foray in the state on Monday, officials at Patna Meteorological Centre said.

During a hot day in Patna on Monday. Even as monsoon arrived in Bihar, eight districts, including Patna, reeled under heat wave. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

With the arrival of monsoon, several places over northern parts of the state received first showers while the remaining places reeled under hot and humid conditions as the heat wave persisted.

According to the daily bulletin issued, Purnia received 105.2 mm of rainfall, Katihar 57.2 mm, Araria 56.4 mm and Bhagalpur 50.6 mm.

However, Sheikhpura experienced “severe heat wave” condition while Patna, Jamui, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Nawada, Nalanda and Siwan reeled under heat wave.

Ashish Kumar, senior weather scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Southwest monsoon has arrived in the state a day before the normal date. The impact was witnessed in Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar. In the last 17 years, the earliest monsoon onset over the state was in 2006, when the rainy season commenced on June 6.”

As per the seasonal forecast, Bihar is expected to receive normal rainfall in June.

Last year, monsoon onset was declared on June 13.

Meteorologists said the south-west monsoon will cover the entire state within a week.

MeT official Neha Kumari said, “Heavy rainfall occurred over north-east parts while light rain lashed south central parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Maximum temperature hovered above 40°C in the state. As per current numerical model, light to moderate rain is expected over north-east and south-central parts of the state till June 16.”

Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over parts of southern districts till June 16, she said.