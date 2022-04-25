Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speech impaired woman raped, killed in Samastipur village
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: A speech impaired woman was allegedly raped and subsequently killed at Bhindi field in Samastipur district on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home after collecting fodder from the field from animals. “The miscreants took her into the field and outraged her modesty. She was later strangulated to death with a saree. The incident took place only a few metres away from the house of the deceased. A cap and a t-shirt were recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy,” said a police official.

“When she did not return, we started searching for her everywhere. Some locals informed us that a semi-naked body of a woman was lying in the fields,” a family member told police.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dinesh Pandey said that police are looking into the matter. “An FSL team has been asked to collect the evidence from the spot. Raids are on to trace the miscreants involved in the crime,” the SDPO said.

