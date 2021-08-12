Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / STF arrests four alleged arms smugglers from Bihar’s Lakhisarai
patna news

STF arrests four alleged arms smugglers from Bihar’s Lakhisarai

The accused allegedly sold the weapons, illegally manufactured in Wardha, Munger, to criminals in Delhi-NCR. They reportedly bought the firearms for ₹20,000-25,000 and sold them for around ₹50,000
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Representational Image.

A team of special task force (STF), with the help of Lakhisarai police, arrested four alleged arms smugglers late on Wednesday. They also recovered four pistols, eight magazines, and five cell phones from the men in Lakhisarai.

The accused allegedly sold the weapons, illegally manufactured in Wardha, Munger, to criminals in Delhi-NCR. They reportedly bought the firearms for 20,000-25,000 and sold them for around 50,000.

The arrested men were identified as Mohammad Ahmadullah, Mohammad Waliullah, Mohammad Ali Sher Raza alias Azad and Mohammad Shahjad, all natives of Bahera and Manigachhi in Darbhnaga district.

Also Read | Bihar to ramp up oxygen generation, storage by August 31

Lakhisarai SP Sushil Kumar said Ali Sher is wanted by Delhi Police for over 23 cases of murder, loot and kidnapping.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they brought pistol from Munger and were on the way to Delhi in their Ford Eco-Sport SUV.

It may be recalled that it was in Wardha that a racket was busted in 2018 wherein arms smugglers were supplying weapons such as AK-47 assault rifles to criminals and Maoists after smuggling them out of the ordnance factory in Jabalpur. More than 20 AK-47 assault rifles were seized and the case was taken over by NIA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man falls while mowing lawn. First responders help him, finish the job

The father of Indian space programme

Tiny puppy gets a kiss from a camel. Adorable clip may melt your heart

Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP