STF arrests four alleged arms smugglers from Bihar’s Lakhisarai

A team of special task force (STF), with the help of Lakhisarai police, arrested four alleged arms smugglers late on Wednesday. They also recovered four pistols, eight magazines, and five cell phones from the men in Lakhisarai.

The accused allegedly sold the weapons, illegally manufactured in Wardha, Munger, to criminals in Delhi-NCR. They reportedly bought the firearms for ₹20,000-25,000 and sold them for around ₹50,000.

The arrested men were identified as Mohammad Ahmadullah, Mohammad Waliullah, Mohammad Ali Sher Raza alias Azad and Mohammad Shahjad, all natives of Bahera and Manigachhi in Darbhnaga district.

Lakhisarai SP Sushil Kumar said Ali Sher is wanted by Delhi Police for over 23 cases of murder, loot and kidnapping.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they brought pistol from Munger and were on the way to Delhi in their Ford Eco-Sport SUV.

It may be recalled that it was in Wardha that a racket was busted in 2018 wherein arms smugglers were supplying weapons such as AK-47 assault rifles to criminals and Maoists after smuggling them out of the ordnance factory in Jabalpur. More than 20 AK-47 assault rifles were seized and the case was taken over by NIA.