Sudha milk to be dearer by 3 per litre from April 24

ByMegha, Patna
Apr 21, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Milk from popular Sudha Dairy outlets in Bihar will be dearer by two to three per litre from April 24 when the new rates will come into effect.

The milk price has been increased as there is a hike in retailers’ margin from 1.75 per litre to 1.95 per litre, said Comfed officials. (Picture for representation)

The Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Limited (commonly known as Comfed), which sells milk and dairy products under Sudha brand, attributed the hike to increase in producers’ price.

The milk price has been increased as there is a hike in retailers’ margin from 1.75 per litre to 1.95 per litre, said Comfed officials.

While Sudha full cream milk will now cost 62 in place of 59, another variant Shakti’a new price is 54 instead of 51, cow milk 52 and tonned milk 49, 2- 3 more against existing prices of all milk variants.

Meanwhile, consumers rued the hike, saying it will hit their household budget.

Seema Singh, a resident of Bailey Road, said, “ The price of milk is skyrocketing. Now, I will have to spend additional 200 to 300 for buying milk every month or switch to alternative brands. Sudha is frequently hiking milk rates in past two to three years.”

Comfed had increased the milk prices last on October 10, 2022.

