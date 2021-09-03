Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Talab Bachao Abhiyan in Bihar expresses concern over ‘beautification’ of pond on LNMU campus

By Bishnu K Jha
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Talab Bachao Abhiyan (TBA), an outfit working for protection and restoration of ponds, has taken exception to the beautification and construction of ‘landscaping slope’ made with brick and mortar along the pond situated adjacent to the palatial administrative building of LN Mithila University (LNMU), HT has learnt.

The convenor of the TBA, Narayan Jee Choudhary, has expressed shock over the laying of brick and concrete, without leaving space, around an old plant of Bhoj-Patra (Betula Utilis), which may be detrimental to the health of the tree and the environment.

Widely found in the Himalayas, the Bhoj Patra is well known for use of its bark for writing in ancient India apart from its medicinal value, according to informed sources.

Citing guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for pond restoration and tree protection, the TBA convenor has submitted a memorandum to the LNMU vice-chancellor and registrar while seeking remedial measures to undo the damage to aquatic ecology.

“Drawing your attention in this regard, I would like to underscore a significant aspect of the pond structure, which plays an important role in protecting the aquatic ecosystem. The slope that descends from the bank to the pond’s bed or belly on all sides is called the alluvium of the pond. The alluvium of the pond is the place in which its water level remains highest during the rainy season and lowest in the peak of summer. This alluvium is the habitat and breeding ground of hundreds of aquatic organisms including fish, snail, crab and tortoise”, said the memorandum. “The concrete works executed around the pond and a Bhoj-Patra tree, which is rarely found in plains will do irreparable damage to them,” Choudhary told HT over the phone on Thursday.

Despite repeated attempts, LNMU officials, including registrar Mustaque Ahmad, were unavailable for comments.

