Home / Cities / Patna News / Teachers’ day: Two from Bihar conferred national award
Teachers’ day: Two from Bihar conferred national award

By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Bihar Education Minister Vijay Choudhary along with felicitated teachers during Shikshak Samman Samaroh on the occasion of Teacher's Day at Education department in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar /HT)

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Teachers’ Awards upon two teachers from the state for their exemplary contribution in the field of education on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday.

Haridas Sharma and Chandana Dutt received the national award virtually from Patna-based state education office. The award carries a medal, a certificate of recognition and a cash prize of 50,000.

On the occasion, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary also felicitated 18 teachers selected for state-level awards along with the national awardees.

Choudhary presented a certificate and souvenir along with a cash prize 15,000 to each teacher.

Congratulating the awardees, Choudhary said, “Teachers are the spine of education and they represent the department. They are not only responsible for teaching, but also prepare students for challenges of life. Felicitation motivates other teachers to give their best and infuses positive energy among teachers.”

“Our teachers do not lack in eligibility, merit and honesty. We can together create a positive environment for education in the state,” he said.

Elated awardees promised to continue their efforts and encourage others to do extraordinary work for improving the quality of education in the state.

PU felicitates 149 retired teachers

Patna University (PU) honoured 149 teachers, who retired by May 2010, during an event held at Wheeler Senate House here Sunday.

Former vice-chancellor of PU, Rash Bihari Prasad Singh, was the chief guest on the occasion. Singh appealed the retired professors to help the current teachers in carrying out research work so that the university can improve NAAC grading in the next assessment.

