Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Teachers’ recruitment: FIRs lodged against recruiting agencies in Bihar
patna news

Teachers’ recruitment: FIRs lodged against recruiting agencies in Bihar

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has directed the department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and take strong action against those involved in irregularities
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After postponing counselling for employment in 400 recruiting agencies at the panchayat level, following the detection of irregularities in preparation of merit lists, Bihar’s education department has got FIRs registered in Gayaghat and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has directed the department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and take strong action against those involved in irregularities so that there is transparency in the counselling and recruitment process. “Everything is being monitored through live streaming both at the state level as well as the district level to prevent any discrepancy,” the minister said.

Also Read | Policeman crushed to death by SUV transporting liquor in Bihar’s Keoti

The process, in 400 panchayats, was put on hold after the director, primary education, detected anomalies in the merit lists during review. The names of several candidates were missing despite and the merit list was not completed by the deadline. In the 400 panchayats, the process will now continue after irregularities are resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP