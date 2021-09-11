Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tejashwi demands birth, death anniversaries of ex-Union ministers be made state events

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tejashwi said that he has sent a letter to the CM highlighting how both former Union ministers Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan immensely contributed to the state by working for the social and economic empowerment of the poor.
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:03 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (HT File)

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Friday demanding the birth or death anniversaries of two former Union ministers to be declared state functions.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tejashwi said that he has sent a letter to the CM highlighting how both former Union ministers Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan immensely contributed to the state by working for the social and economic empowerment of the poor, besides strengthening the social justice movement.

“Both Raghuvansh and Paswan were veteran socialist leaders. I urge you to declare their birth or death anniversaries as state functions and also install their life-size statues,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s demand for life-size statues of LJP’s founder Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh indicates the growing proximity between him and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who recently invited Tejashwi for an event to be organised on September 12 to mark Ram Vilas Paswan’s first death anniversary.

Singh, who died on September 13, 2020, due to Covid-related complications, had released a series of letters expressing his reservations over dynastic politics in the RJD and eventually resigned from the party even though the RJD chief Lalu Prasad rejected it.

Ram Vilas Paswan died in October last year after he underwent heart surgery. He was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the BJP government.

