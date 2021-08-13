Tejashwi writes to PM Modi, seeks meeting on caste-wise census in state

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested for an appointment for the elected leaders from the state to discuss the contentious issue of caste-wise census in the state.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has sought time as chief minister Nitish Kumar’s request on the same failed to elicit a response from the PM. On the Opposition leaders’ request, Kumar had, on August 4, written to the PM, asking for the time to meet the state’s leaders on caste-wise census.

Talking to mediapersons at the RJD office, Yadav said,“We will be left with no option but to sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.”

He also wondered why the PM was ignoring the issue, even as the state assembly had unanimously passed a resolution asking for caste-wise census twice in the past. “The BJP leaders in the state assembly have also supported the caste-based enumeration of people in the state legislature,” he added.

The RJD leader said that passage of OBC bill by Parliament, which empowers the states to re-do the caste list for reservation, would not suffice if the quota cap for the community in government jobs was not raised from 27%. “The Centre should also take urgent steps to fill up nearly 50% vacancies on government jobs meant for the SC/ST people,” said Yadav.