Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to former Raghuvansh Singh on 75th birth anniversary

On the 75th birth anniversary of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid his tributes on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, "Tributes to the founder member of Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader MNREGA man, respected Raghuvansh Babu Ji on his birth anniversary."

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi last year on September 13, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-Covid complications. He was 74 years old.

On September 11, Singh wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfillment of his three demands, which also included bringing ordinance regarding amendment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law.