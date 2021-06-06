Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to former Raghuvansh Singh on 75th birth anniversary
patna news

Tejashwi Yadav pays tribute to former Raghuvansh Singh on 75th birth anniversary

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Tributes to the founder member of Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader MNREGA man, respected Raghuvansh Babu Ji on his birth anniversary."
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:09 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid tributes to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on his 75th birth anniversary on Sunday.(PTI)

On the 75th birth anniversary of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid his tributes on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, "Tributes to the founder member of Rashtriya Janata Dal, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader MNREGA man, respected Raghuvansh Babu Ji on his birth anniversary."

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi last year on September 13, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-Covid complications. He was 74 years old.

On September 11, Singh wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfillment of his three demands, which also included bringing ordinance regarding amendment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejashwi prasad yadav rjd
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP