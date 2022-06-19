Tejshwi puts 20 questions on Agnipath scheme: Asks “Is it MGNREGA-like step for educated youth or ‘hidden agenda’ of RSS”

PATNA: Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme in Bihar, leader of the opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday asked the central government to clarify whether the newly launched scheme was an MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or there was a ‘hidden agenda’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the RJD leader shot off 20 questions to the central government asking about the scheme and its various aspects.

“Protests are taking place in many parts of the country and there is anger among those who want to become soldiers,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi also appealed to the youth to protest peacefully against the scheme. He dismissed the BJP’s claims of blaming the RJD for arson and violence and said the Centre is responsible for it but blames the Opposition for it. “Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the whole issue,” he asked.

The Yadav scion sought clarification from the central government by putting questions like whether the ‘Agniveers’ would be given 90-day leave in a year like regular soldiers or not, whether tax would be deducted from the money earned by the soldiers during the service and at the end of tenure and whether they be given gratuity and would get facilities of the military canteen and medical facilities available to ex-service persons.

The opposition leader also asked why the Centre does not address the significant problem of unemployment. “Is the government not responsible for the violence and anarchy caused due to unemployment,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the central government, the RJD leader said it talked about ‘one rank, one pension, but has come up with a scheme of “no rank, no pension”. He said most laws of the government “crash” even before taking off and cited the examples of the farm laws.

He said there are more than 10 lakh posts in various departments under the central government, and he sought answers if the people and opposition were guilty of keeping the posts vacant.

The Yadav scion also reminded the BJP-led government at the Centre of its promise to provide two crore jobs to people and bring ‘achche din’.

Asked about the alleged “blame game” between the BJP and JD(U), Tejashwi said there is a double engine government, and JD(U) criticising the scheme is like attacking its own government. He also asked why Agnipath was not for officers to be recruited into the military.

In the wake of the massive protests in several states against the scheme, the Centre on Saturday had announced several incentives, including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces, for Agnipath retirees as violent protests raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states, and opposition parties stepped up pressure for its withdrawal.

Later in a tweet, the opposition leader said that all MLAs of the constituent parties in the grand alliance ( GA) would march from the state assembly to Raj Bhawan to protest against the Agnipath scheme and its immediate withdrawal on June 22 in Patna.

