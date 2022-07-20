Three dead, one hospitalised due to suspected hooch consumption in Bihar

Three persons died, while another person was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Biscuman colony in Alamganj area of Patna on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Vivek Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar and Golu, while Bholu Kumar is getting treatment at a private nursing home.

The family members of the deceased said the three complained of stomach pain and blurriness after consuming the liquor. Investigations revealed that they had gone to a friend’s house to drink. One person died on Tuesday evening itself, while the second died on Tuesday night.

A police team from Alamganj rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Nalanda Medical College & Hospital for autopsy.

“The family told the police that the deceased died after consuming liquor. In the course of investigation, it came to notice that the deceased came to their house after consuming liquor from somewhere. One died on Tuesday evening at around 5pm while the second died in the night. The post-mortem of deceased is going on,” DSP Patna City Amit Sharan said.

Earlier this year, at least 32 people died in Bihar, including 12 in Banka, four in Bhagalpur and three in Madhepura, due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor during Holi.

Though the police and district authorities died that the deaths were due to hooch consumption, family members attributed the deaths to spurious liquor, and alleged that they performed the last rites of the deceased out of fear of legal action.

Bihar has been a dry state since 2016, and sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

In May, six persons reportedly died after yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Gaya and Aurangabad. Though police did not confirm the deaths as a result of spurious liquor, they carried out drives to destroy illegal hooch manufacturing units.

