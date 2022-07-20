6 die in West Bengal’s Howrah. Locals blame hooch for deaths, ransack outlet
Six people died on Wednesday in West Bengal’s Howrah district under mysterious circumstances, police said. Locals said the six died after consuming illicit liquor from an outlet in the Malipanchghora area and ransacked the outlet. But the police said they will wait for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.
“Six persons have died this morning. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death after the autopsy reports come in,” said Praveen Tripathi, commissioner of Howrah city police.
Locals claimed that some other people had died in the nearby areas after consuming liquor from the same outlet over the past month but they were cremated by their families without informing the police.
Tripathi said the local police hadn’t heard anything of this sort in the past.
“We have no such information nor have received any such complaints. Also, we have not come across any such outlet or hideout in the area from where illicit liquor was being sold,” said Tripathi.
But this is not the first time that people have attributed the death of family members to illicit liquor. When eight people died in East Burdwan district earlier this month, their family claimed that the victims consumed country liquor before their death. But officials denied the connection.
“The excise department checked samples of the liquor from the store from where some of them consumed alcohol the previous night. They didn’t find any aberration. So it may not be because of alcohol. We are waiting for the viscera reports,” said Kamanasish Sen of East Burdwan district.
Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2C and maximum temperature is 37.7C. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 10am stood at 105.
Karnataka will act on Maratha reservation as per demand: CM Bommai
Action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission on the demand of the Maratha Community for reservation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant, their identity would be preserved, Bommai said. The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar.
RPF team finds gun, live cartridges from train running on Katihar-Manihari line
The Railway Protection Force personnel in Katihar recovered a double-barrel gun and 11 live cartridges from a DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) Katihar-Manihari train under Katihar rail section of Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday.
PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized
Visuals of the speeding dump truck that zmowed down Haryana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh as Surender Singh tried to stop it to investigate the mining mafia were released Wednesday morning by news agency ANI. Surender Singh was run down by the truck late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Why shouldn't Karnataka get a Dalit chief minister, asks DK Shivakumar
With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for next year, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has made chief ministers from almost all communities and therefore a Dalit can also become Chief Minister. Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.
