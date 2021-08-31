Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Tokyo Paralympics: Bihar’s Sharad Kumar creates history
patna news

Tokyo Paralympics: Bihar’s Sharad Kumar creates history

Two para-athletes from Bihar have participated in the Tokyo Paralympics this time, including Sharad Kumar from Motipur, Muzaffarpur and Pramod Bhagat from Vaishali.
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Bihar’s Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in men's high jump T63 event at Tokyo Paralympics in Tokyo. (PTI)

Muzaffarpur’s Sharad Kumar on Tuesday created history by becoming Bihar’s first-ever Paralympic medallist after he won a bronze medal in the F42 category of men’s high jump in the Tokyo Para Games.

Two para-athletes from Bihar have participated in the Tokyo Paralympics this time, including Sharad Kumar from Motipur, Muzaffarpur and Pramod Bhagat from Vaishali.

“Sharad has created history for the state,” Shivaji Kumar, the former disabilities commissioner in the social welfare department who is heading the Indian delegation at Tokyo Paralympics, said.

In the Rio Paralympics also Sharad Kumar had participated in the high jump but had secured the sixth position. This time he became one of the medalists, he said.

“Government must offer a high-level job to the winners so that other physically challenged people also get motivated to create a new chapter in Paralympics,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was a mood of celebrations and enjoyment at Sharad Kumar’s home.

RELATED STORIES

Surendra Kumar, Sharad’s father, said it’s been the much-awaited moment for the family. “We have been waiting for this moment. During his journey of practice and hard work, my son was losing patience and was a bit disappointed. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who motivated and encouraged him. And finally, he has done it and made the country proud. Credit goes to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Sharad’s mother, Kumkum Devi, said that she knew her son would do something extraordinary. “Though the competition must have been very tough, he has proved me right,” she said. Sharad’s father, who is a businessman, said that Sharad’s journey of success has been long from Muzaffarpur to Tokyo.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar crosses 20 lakh Covid jabs in a day

Patna policemen allegedly throw boiling milk on minor boy for refusing them free tea

‘Maoist’ posters seeking reduction in bus fares trigger panic in Gaya

Bihar trader assaults, tortures staff in captivity accusing him of theft; held
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP