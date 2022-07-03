Train engine catches fire, passengers safe

BETTIAH: Passengers travelling from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.

Alok Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur said, “All the passengers on board are safe. The incident was reported in a nonpassenger part of the train which was in the rear side. We immediately detached it after which the train left for its destination and reached Narkatiaganj.”

A video footage also showed smoke billowing out from the rear engine of the train.

“Movement of trains was paralysed on the Raxaul - Narkatiaganj section for an hour . The section has resumed now,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO), Eastern Central Railway, Hajipur.

The fire started on the train at around 5.30 am immediately after it left Raxaul station at around 5 am, the DRM said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 7.20 am.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It would be premature to comment on the accident without an interim report. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,” he said.

However, a senior railway officer attributed the short circuit as the cause of the fire. “Prima facie, it occurred owing to short circuit,” said a senior railway officer, seeking anonymity.