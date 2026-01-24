Tributes paid to Karpoori Thakur on 102nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan and chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid tributes to former CM Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on his 102nd birth anniversary. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur during Jayanti Samaroh at Karpoori Gram in Samastipur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I offer my humble salutations. The upliftment of the exploited, deprived and weaker sections of society was always at the centre of his politics. For his simplicity and dedication to public service, he will forever remain memorable and exemplary.”

Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as “Jannayak” (leader of the people), was Bihar CM from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He was posthumously bestowed with the nation’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 2024.

Khan, Nitish Kumar, DyCMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other senior ministers paid floral tributes at a statue of Karpoori Thakur on Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises. Kumar also garlanded photos of the socialist icon at Karpoori Sangrahalaya and JD(U) office in the presence of senior party leaders.

Later,the CM also visited the late leader’s native place Karpoorigram in Samastipur district accompanied by Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, as well as senior minister Vijay Choudhary.

Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, son of Karpoori Thakur, was present on the occasion. The CM also took part in the release of Ram Nath Thakur’s books, ‘Sansad aur Mai’ and ‘Mere Sansadiye Swar’.

Home minister Amit Shah said by implementing reservations for the underprivileged, backward classes, women, and economically weaker sections, Karpoori Thakur established exemplary ideals of social justice.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “On the birth anniversary of the torchbearer of social justice, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I remember him and pay my respects.”

The birth anniversary was also celebrated at the Bihar BJP state office. Samrat Choudhary, along with several senior BJP leaders and workers, participated in the event.