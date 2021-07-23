Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Two brothers killed in road accident
patna news

Two brothers killed in road accident

Two brothers were killed in a road accident after their car collided with a speeding tractor at Bihtataal area under Punpun police station in Patna, police said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:30 PM IST
HT Image

Two brothers were killed in a road accident after their car collided with a speeding tractor at Bihtataal area under Punpun police station in Patna, police said.

Their bodies were sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for postmortem examination.

Police said that the accident took place when the brothers, aged between 23 to 25 years, were coming from Gaurichak area. “A speeding tractor badly hit their car. Both died on the spot,” SHO of Punpun police station Kundan Kumar said.

The tractor driver escaped from the spot after the accident.

Agitated over the incident, locals blocked and disrupted traffic movement for about two hours and demanded arresting of the tractor driver, besides compensation to the kin of the deceased.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The road blockade was lifted after the administration paid adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP