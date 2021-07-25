Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held for throwing prohibited items inside Beur jail

Police arrested two youths on Sunday for attempting to throw prohibited items, including narcotics and cell phones, into Beur jail premises, officials said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Police arrested two youths on Sunday for attempting to throw prohibited items, including narcotics and cell phones, into Beur jail premises, officials said. However, a third person accompanying the two youths managed to escape.

The incident came to light after locals caught the three youths near watchtower number five while trying to throw narcotics and cell phones into the Jail. “Soon, people assembled there and caught them. They assaulted them before handing them over to the police. The third accused managed to escape,” station house officer (SHO) of Beur police station Manish Kumar said.

Police recovered narcotics from the possession of the arrested accused. During interrogation, the two youths revealed that one Rahul Chai had lured them with the promise of money for throwing narcotics into the jail,” the SHO said.

Recently, Patna Municipal Corporation served notices to 40 house owners for demolishing illegal construction near Beur jail. Locals alleged that their houses are being targeted without cause. “Some outsiders, with the consent of jail authorities, used to throw prohibited items into Beur jail for inmates,” a local alleged.

However, jail authorities dismissed the allegations by terming it as “a drama” by locals, as their houses are to be demolished within a week.

