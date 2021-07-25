Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Two juveniles missing from observation home brought back
patna news

Two juveniles missing from observation home brought back

Two juveniles, who went missing from the Khagaria observation home a couple of days ago, were brought back to the government care institution on Sunday
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:05 PM IST
HT Image

Two juveniles, who went missing from the Khagaria observation home a couple of days ago, were brought back to the government care institution on Sunday.

Pradeep Kumar, the child protection officer, Khagaria, informed that both the boys have been handed over to the government care institution by their family members. “Families of both the missing juveniles played the main role in their recovery. We had asked them to intimate us in case boys contact them or go back home. While one boy was handed over to the observation home by his mother as he went back to his family, the other boy was found at his relative’s place,” he said. Families of both the missing juveniles supported in their recovery, he added.

The child protection officer said that police was informed about the incident. The official said that the boys were detained in robbery cases.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP