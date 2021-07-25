Two juveniles missing from observation home brought back

Two juveniles, who went missing from the Khagaria observation home a couple of days ago, were brought back to the government care institution on Sunday.

Pradeep Kumar, the child protection officer, Khagaria, informed that both the boys have been handed over to the government care institution by their family members. “Families of both the missing juveniles played the main role in their recovery. We had asked them to intimate us in case boys contact them or go back home. While one boy was handed over to the observation home by his mother as he went back to his family, the other boy was found at his relative’s place,” he said. Families of both the missing juveniles supported in their recovery, he added.

The child protection officer said that police was informed about the incident. The official said that the boys were detained in robbery cases.

